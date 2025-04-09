MY RADIO PLACE

Yellow Cliffs Day Use and Boat Launch at Bartlett Lake Closed Due to Low Lake Levels

April 9, 2025 /

4/9 Tonto National Forest officials say the Yellow Cliffs Day Use and Motorized Boat Launch at Bartlett Lake is closed due to low water levels. There’s no expected reopening date.

