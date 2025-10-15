YCSO Warns of Inmate Scam

10/15 YCSO is warning the public about a scam that targets family members of inmates in the Yavapai County Jail. Scammers are impersonating YCSO employees and command staff, claiming to represent the Sheriff’s Office and requesting money to enroll inmates in special programs or to “secure their participation” in court or rehabilitation opportunities. Officials say this is a scam and they are looking into it. YCSO says employees, deputies, detention staff, and leadership, will never call, email, or text anyone to request or collect money for any reason. This includes inmate programs, fines, warrants, or release conditions. If you encounter this scam, contact YCSO.