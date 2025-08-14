MY RADIO PLACE

YCSO Update on Woods Fire

August 14, 2025 /
UPDATE 8/14 12:30 PM: Fire has not moved towards a populated area. YCSO deputies and volunteers remain on scene. No structures or homes are threatened, and there are no road closures. The residents of Village of Oak Creek East of 179 including areas of Jacks Canyon Rd and Pine Valley community (YCU-1400, 1403, 1397, 1391, 1388, 1394, 1385) remain on SET status. The road is open, but please look for alternate routes, if possible, to avoid any disruption to fire personnel. All first responders in the area appreciate your patience.
FROM THE US FOREST SERVICE: NOTE THE CLOSURE ORDER AND TRAIL CLOSURES
Woods Fire perimeter map at 55 acres in proximity to Village of Oak Creek. Please note that Woods Canyon, Jacks Canyon, and Hot Loop Trails are currently closed due to fire.

531876535 1181945483977254 9002197379276926422 n

