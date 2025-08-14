YCSO Update on Woods Fire

UPDATE 8/14 12:30 PM: Fire has not moved towards a populated area. YCSO deputies and volunteers remain on scene. No structures or homes are threatened, and there are no road closures. The residents of Village of Oak Creek East of 179 including areas of Jacks Canyon Rd and Pine Valley community (YCU-1400, 1403, 1397, 1391, 1388, 1394, 1385) remain on SET status. The road is open, but please look for alternate routes, if possible, to avoid any disruption to fire personnel. All first responders in the area appreciate your patience.