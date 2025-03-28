YCSO Sheriff Rhodes Asking the Public to Comment on Speeding and Reckless Driving on Williamson Valley Road

3/28 Yavapai County Sheriff’s Steve Rhodes is looking for public feedback on the speeding and reckless driving that’s lead to numerous deadly crashes on Williamson Valley Road. A public meeting on the issue is scheduled for Tuesday, April 1-st, at 6-pm, at CAFM Station-61, on West Road 3 North in Chino Valley. Officials say last Saturday’s crash that killed a father and son was the 3-rd fatal crash on that roadway along with 7 injury crashes, in the past 9-or-10-months. Although increased patrols have been in place since 2024, the driving issues continue.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist