YCSO Sheriff Rhodes Asking the Public to Comment on Speeding and Reckless Driving on Williamson Valley Road

3/28 Yavapai County Sheriff’s Steve Rhodes is looking for public feedback on the speeding and reckless driving that’s lead to numerous deadly crashes on Williamson Valley Road. A public meeting on the issue is scheduled for Tuesday, April 1-st, at 6-pm, at CAFM Station-61, on West Road 3 North in Chino Valley. Officials say last Saturday’s crash that killed a father and son was the 3-rd fatal crash on that roadway along with 7 injury crashes, in the past 9-or-10-months. Although increased patrols have been in place since 2024, the driving issues continue.