YCSO says Suspects Ambushed Responding Deputies

11/28 YCSO says two suspects have been charged in a shooting incident in Prescott Valley that occurred early last Sunday morning. Officials say the suspects, 21-year-old Alex Heredia-Rivera and a 17-year-old male, ambushed deputies as they responded to a call of shots fired. One round struck a YCSO deputies patrol vehicle. Reports of a green laser light in the area, led authorities to the suspects. The investigation determined the weapons used in the ambush were also used during a drive-by shooting in Castle Canyon Mesa on November 15-th, as well as other, undisclosed incidents in that area.