YCSO says Kirkland Fire Not Threatening Community or Structures 8/5 Update/Release Attached

Kirkland Fire continues to pose no threat to the community or any structures. Bagdad / County Road 15 remains open, but please continue to be aware of fire personnel in the area. From AZ Forestry – Fire is 40% contained with a new acreage estimate of 923. Fire is creeping and smoldering on rugged terrain. YCSO will update on social channels and https://www.ycsoaz.gov/Home as soon as or if any major changes occur, regarding any fire threats to the community and road closures. Continue to look to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management https://www.facebook.com/arizonaforestry for fire updates.
