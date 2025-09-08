YCSO May have Caught Camper Arsonist

9/8 YCSO may have caught the person responsible for several arson fires in Seligman. Officials say they and Seligman Fire responded to the Conquistador Parkway, in the Bridge Canyon Area, last Wednesday on a report of 2-campers on fire. This is the same area where several campers were intentionally set on fire in July. The investigation led them to 51-year-old Adam Merrell of Yuma was arrested in connection with the August 27-th arsons. It’s not clear if he’s responsible for the other fires. The case remains under investigation.