YCSO Looking for Man Who had Confrontation with Juvenile in PV

9/25 YCSO is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that was involved in a confrontation with a juvenile. The incident occurred Tuesday, at around 4:20-pm on Orion Way in Prescott Valley. Officials did not release specifics as to what the man did, but he fled the area as a passenger in a silver or gray 4-door sedan. The vehicle was missing the driver-side mirror, had a dent in the driver’s side door and a cracked rear driver-side window. The suspect is described as 30-to-40-years old, thin build with a dark tan complexion. He was wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and a dark hat. He also had a tic-tac-toe tattoo on his right hand. If you have information on this incident, contact YCSO or Yavapai Silent Witness. 1-800-932-3232 or www.yavapaisw.com