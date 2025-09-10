YCSO Looking for Information Regarding Incident in Rimrock Where a Pregnant Woman was Found in the Roadway

9/10 YCSO is asking any witnesses who saw a 29-year-old pregnant woman fall from a vehicle this past Sunday afternoon, at Top of the Morning and Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock, to come forward with their information. Sunday night, 30-year-old Jesus Junior Ruiz Hernandez, was arrested and charged with hit-and-run, endangerment and disorderly. Officials say during an argument, the victim fell out of the vehicle. It’s alleged Ruiz Hernandez ran her over and then continued on. YCSO says the unborn child is ok. If you can help with this case, call YCSO or Yavapai Silent Witness. 1-800-932-32-32 or www.yavapaisw.com