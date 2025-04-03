MY RADIO PLACE

YCSO Investigation Update on Williamson Valley Road Crash that Killed a Chino Valley Man and his 2 Sons

April 3, 2025 /

4/3 YCSO updated their investigation into the recent fatal crash on Williamson Valley Road that claimed the life of Jesse Foreman and two of his three sons. Officials say data recovered from the vehicles shows the Chino Valley man was going 70-mph when he crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming vehicle; the speed limit is 50. The driver of the vehicle struck was going 52-to-54-miles per hour. Based on witness statements and evidence recovered from the vehicles, impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. YCSO is awaiting toxicology reports, which could take a few more weeks.

