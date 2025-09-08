MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

YCSO Investigating Assault on Trail 261 in Granite Basin

September 8, 2025 /

9/8 YCSO is looking for a man and woman involved in an assault that occurred on Trail-261 in the Granite Basin Lake area Saturday morning, just before 9-am. Officials say the assault began when the victim encountered the man and woman and a large dog on the trail. The men argued over the dog at which time both hikers were allegedly assaulted by the man and woman with the dog. During the scuffle, the suspect brandished a gun, which stopped the fight. YCSO searched the area, but could not find the suspect. If you have information on this case, call YCSO or Yavapai Silent Witness. 1-800-932-32-32.

You May Also Like

the evolution of music discovery in the streaming age
The Evolution of Music Discovery in the Streaming Age
January 14, 2025
yavapai broadcasting bridging communities across northern arizona's airwaves
Yavapai Broadcasting: Bridging Communities Across Northern Arizona’s Airwaves
December 29, 2024
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025