YCSO Investigating Assault on Trail 261 in Granite Basin

9/8 YCSO is looking for a man and woman involved in an assault that occurred on Trail-261 in the Granite Basin Lake area Saturday morning, just before 9-am. Officials say the assault began when the victim encountered the man and woman and a large dog on the trail. The men argued over the dog at which time both hikers were allegedly assaulted by the man and woman with the dog. During the scuffle, the suspect brandished a gun, which stopped the fight. YCSO searched the area, but could not find the suspect. If you have information on this case, call YCSO or Yavapai Silent Witness. 1-800-932-32-32.