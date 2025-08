8/2 YCSO says they arrested a Kirkland man Friday afternoon for starting the Hillside Fire. Officials say the man drove his truck on a bare rim for nearly 3-miles, igniting the fire with sparks from the rim. The initial investigation suggests the man crashed his truck into an embankment, causing a flat tire. Instead of staying put, he decided to drive the truck, throwing sparks along the roadside. He was charged with DUI, reckless burning and endangerment.