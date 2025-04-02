YCSO Catches Thieves Linked to Thousands of Dollars in Gas Thefts

4/2 YCSO caught 2-gas thieves Saturday night. Officials say they received a report of suspicious vehicles on Main Street in Dewey-Humboldt. While responding, deputies stopped both vehicles. A flatbed truck had the bed hollowed out and could store many gallons of gas; it also had a homemade pumping device. The second vehicle, a Cadillac, had several 55-gallon drums in it that smelled of gas. YCSO believes they caught the men, ages 36 and 42, who are responsible for thousands of dollars in gas thefts across the state. They also believe the men are linked to numerous other gas thefts in other states dating back to 2019. Names were not released.