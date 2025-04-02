MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

YCSO Catches Thieves Linked to Thousands of Dollars in Gas Thefts

April 2, 2025 /

 

4/2 YCSO caught 2-gas thieves Saturday night. Officials say they received a report of suspicious vehicles on Main Street in Dewey-Humboldt. While responding, deputies stopped both vehicles. A flatbed truck had the bed hollowed out and could store many gallons of gas; it also had a homemade pumping device. The second vehicle, a Cadillac, had several 55-gallon drums in it that smelled of gas. YCSO believes they caught the men, ages 36 and 42, who are responsible for thousands of dollars in gas thefts across the state. They also believe the men are linked to numerous other gas thefts in other states dating back to 2019. Names were not released.

gas truck10

gas theft0

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
radio advertising a new era of digital integration
Radio Advertising: A New Era of Digital Integration
February 13, 2025
ai and radio the future of personalized listening
AI and Radio: The Future of Personalized Listening
January 14, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital