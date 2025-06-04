YCSO Asking for Help in Cold Case

6/4 YCSO is asking for public help in solving a Cold Case. Officials say 58-year-old Grant Griffith was found deceased in his home on Spur Lane in the Coyote Springs Subdivision 2-years ago, on May 28-th. Evidence suggests Griffith was murdered. YCSO detectives continue to look to the public for any information they can provide to aid in the investigation. Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $10,000-cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-32-32 or submit it at www.yavapaisw.com