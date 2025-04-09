MY RADIO PLACE

YCSO Arrests Man Linked to Thousands of Dollars in Tire Thefts

April 9, 2025 /

4/9 YCSO arrested and charged a man with theft, burglary and fraud schemes in connection with some tire thefts. Officials say on March 16-th, a tire shop in Prescott reported the theft of $7,000 in tires. Video cameras showed a truck and trailer, with Sonora Mexico license plates, driving away from the shop. By the time this was realized, the suspect was crossing back into Mexico. This past Saturday, April 5-th, Prescott Valley Police found the same truck and trailer at a tire shop and the suspect was in the process of loading tires. When confronted, 38-year-old Jose Armando Dorame, admitted to taking the tires, but said he had permission to take them and sell them at his shop in Mexico. The store denied that claim and Armando Dorame was taken into custody.

tires

