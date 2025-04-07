YCSO and Cottonwood Public Library Hosting Fraud and Scam Prevention Class

4/7 YCSO and the Cottonwood Public Library will hold a “Fraud and Scams Prevention” Class on Friday, April 18-th, at 1-pm at the library. Fraud Investigator Ron Norfleet, will talk about the latest scams affecting Yavapai County. Learn how to identify scam calls, emails, and texts to better protect yourself. Don’t miss this opportunity to stay informed and safeguard against fraud
