YCSO 1 Year Investigation into Overdose Death Finds Suspect Already Deceased

October 17, 2025 /

10/17 YCSO spent a year investigating an overdose death only to find out the suspect they were looking into, died. Officials say the investigation began in April, 2024, after there was a fatal fentanyl overdose in the Prescott area. The results of the investigation determined charges of manslaughter and narcotics sales could be filed against the person that sold the drugs. The 1-year investigation identified 68-year-old Raymond Young of Los Angeles, California as the suspect. A Grand Jury, who reviewed the evidence agreed, this past September and a warrant was issued. Just as the warrant was ready to serve, detectives learned Young was already deceased. The case has now been closed.

