YCCH Grants to Combat Opioid Crisis in Yavapai County

April 22, 2025 /

4/22 Yavapai County Community Health Services is offering funding for programs in the county that address the opioid crisis in the county. The funds are part of the settlement received by the County through the One Arizona Opioid Settlement. The County will be awarding up to 5-applicants with funding, not to exceed $50,000, and will be granted for a 1-year term. The application deadline is May 28-th. For more information, please visit the Yavapai County website at Yavapaiaz.GOVApplications for funding are available on the YCCHS website: Yavapaiaz.GOV/CHS. Completed applications must be emailed to [email protected].

