YC Supervisor talks with APS about Rural Power Demands and Safety Power Shutoff Plans

2/17 Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Brooks Compton met with APS representatives last Thursday to discuss efforts being made to improve the reliability of power in rural areas such as Wilhoit, Congress and Yarnell. They also discussed the APS Public Safety Power Shutoff plans for this summer. In specific conditions, APS may temporarily shut off power to certain areas to prevent the electric system from starting or contributing to a wildfire through a downed wire or inadvertent spark.