YC Supervisor Dee Jenkins Meet and Greet at Dewey Humboldt Town Council Meeting August 5

July 31, 2025 /

7/31 Yavapai County Supervisor Dee Jenkins will attend the Dewey-Humboldt Town Council Meeting next Tuesday at Town Hall, for a “Meet and Greet” with the community. The meeting starts at 6:30. Other departments on hand include YCSO, Development Services and the Health Department.

