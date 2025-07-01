Yavapai County Superior Court Warning Public About Jury Scam

7/1 Yavapai County Superior Court is warning residents about a scam in which individuals posing as local court staff or law enforcement officials are calling members of the public and falsely claiming they have failed to appear for jury duty. The scammers are using fear tactics, including threats of immediate arrest, to pressure residents into making payments over the phone. The Court has received multiple reports of residents being told that they must pay a fine to avoid a warrant for their arrest. In some cases, the callers have falsely identified themselves as YCSO Deputies or Yavapai County Court staff. The Yavapai County Superior Court does not call residents to collect payments for missing jury duty.