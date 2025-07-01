Yavapai County Superior Court Warning Public About Jury Scam

7/1 Yavapai County Superior Court is warning residents about a scam in which individuals posing as local court staff or law enforcement officials are calling members of the public and falsely claiming they have failed to appear for jury duty. The scammers are using fear tactics, including threats of immediate arrest, to pressure residents into making payments over the phone. The Court has received multiple reports of residents being told that they must pay a fine to avoid a warrant for their arrest. In some cases, the callers have falsely identified themselves as YCSO Deputies or Yavapai County Court staff. The Yavapai County Superior Court does not call residents to collect payments for missing jury duty.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist