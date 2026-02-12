Yavapai County Republican Committee Announces Republican Debate in March

2/12 The Yavapai County Republican Committee will host a candidate debate forum on Saturday, March 21-st, from 1-to-4:30, at Ruth Street Theater on the Prescott High School campus. Those who attend “Yavapai Votes 2026,” will hear from the Republican candidates running for Governor, Attorney General and Legislative District-1. There will also be a panel discussion with judicial candidates vying for Divisions 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6. Registration for the event is required by March 16-th. Reserve your seat: https://www.yavgop.com/events. Questions to the organizer: firstvicechair@ms.yavgop.org