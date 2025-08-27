Yavapai County Reducing Some Fire Restrictions in Some Areas/Full Release Attached

Effective Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 8:00 a.m., Yavapai County will downgrade fire restrictions from Stage 2 to Stage 1 for Fire Ban Zone Two (2).

This determination is based on the recent increase in precipitation and moderating fire indices. While conditions have improved, an ongoing fire risk warrants maintaining Stage 1 restrictions. This transition is made in coordination with key partners, including the Coconino National Forest.

The new Stage 1 restrictions now apply to both Fire Ban Zones One (1) and Two (2). This change means that Zone 2, which was previously under stricter rules, will now have the same Stage 1 restrictions that Zone 1 has had.

This area includes the communities of Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Sedona, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, the Verde Valley, and surrounding communities

Activities Prohibited Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions (Zones 1 & 2):

Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including fires fueled by combustible materials such as wood, charcoal, briquettes, and/or coal. Exclusion: Fires fueled by combustible materials are allowed in a Developed Site as defined in the ordinance.

Smoking outdoors. Exclusion: Smoking is permitted within an enclosed vehicle or a Developed Site as defined by the ordinance.

Use of explosive targets, tracer rounds, or incendiary ammunition. Exclusion: None.



As a reminder, Zones Three (3), Four (4), and Five (5) remain under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions that were enacted on May 23, 2025. These zones include the areas of Ash Fork, Seligman, Black Canyon City, Congress, North Wickenburg, Peeples Valley, Yarnell, Wilhoit, and unincorporated areas herein.

Activities Prohibited Under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions (Zones 3, 4, & 5):

Igniting, building, maintaining, or using any type of fire fueled by combustible materials such as wood, charcoal, briquettes, or coal. Exclusion: Portable stoves, wood pellet smokers, grills, or other pressurized liquid petroleum gas (LPG) devices that can be turned on and off are allowed if located at a Developed Site.

Smoking outdoors. Exclusion: Smoking is permitted within enclosed vehicles or at a Developed Site.

Using internal combustion engines for activities such as landscaping, property maintenance, or household repairs. Exclusion: Engines with spark arresting devices may be operated for household-only activities.

Use of explosive targets, tracer rounds, or incendiary ammunition. No exemptions available.

Outdoor mechanical and industrial operations, including welding and the use of acetylene or other torches with open flames. No exemptions available.



For additional details, including the full text of the Yavapai County Outdoor Fire Ordinance, please visit www.YavapaiReady.gov/FireBan. We thank the public for their cooperation and encourage all residents and visitors to remain vigilant.

Additional resources for fire restrictions: