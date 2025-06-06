Yavapai County Proposing a Primary Property Tax Increase

6/6 The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors have announced their intent to raise primary property taxes by 3.41%. The proposed rate will cause Yavapai County’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $164.43, an increase of $5 over last year. The increase would bring in over $2.1-million. A public hearing on the increase is scheduled for June 25-th, at 9-am at the County Building in Prescott. The Truth in Taxation Notice will be printed in the Daily Courier and Verde Independent.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
