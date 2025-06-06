Yavapai County Proposing a Primary Property Tax Increase

6/6 The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors have announced their intent to raise primary property taxes by 3.41%. The proposed rate will cause Yavapai County’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $164.43, an increase of $5 over last year. The increase would bring in over $2.1-million. A public hearing on the increase is scheduled for June 25-th, at 9-am at the County Building in Prescott. The Truth in Taxation Notice will be printed in the Daily Courier and Verde Independent.