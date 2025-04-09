Yavapai County Participating in National County Government Month

4/9 Yavapai County is participation in National County Government Month this month. This year the county has partnered with local high schools to also recognize Student Government Day. Throughout April, Yavapai County will highlight various county departments and initiatives through its website and social media with one-on-one opportunities to spend half a day with a Yavapai County Elected Official or Department Director and learn what it means to be a leader in local government. The goal is to provide students with a firsthand look at how local government functions and encourage their active involvement in civic life. Yavapai County also invites the public to mark their calendars for the inaugural State of the County address, which will take place September 16-th.

To further enhance public understanding of county government, Yavapai County has produced an informative video highlighting its key functions and services. Residents are encouraged to watch this video, which is now available on the Yavapai County YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/3cIprrazTQ4.