Yavapai County Emergency Management Wildfire Information/County Release Attached

May is designated as Wildfire Awareness Month, aligning with a national effort to raise awareness, promote proactive safety measures, and help protect lives, property, and first responders in anticipation of wildfire season.

“Wildfire is a constant threat in our region, and preparedness is something every household can take part in,” said Mary Mallory, Chair of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors. “Whether it’s creating defensible space, packing a go-bag, or making a family communication plan, the actions we take today can make a life-saving difference when a wildfire strikes.”

Yavapai County uses a zone-based evacuation system, with each zone assigned a unique name (e.g., YCU-1045). Residents are encouraged to visit protect.genasys.com to look up their zone, write it down, and share it with their household. Genasys Protect also displays real-time updates during emergencies, including evacuation statuses, road closures, and shelter locations. A direct link to the platform will be included in emergency alerts.

The County follows the Ready, Set, Go! model to guide residents before and during wildfire threats. We are always in the “Ready” phase, which means now is the time to build a go-bag, make a communication plan, and prepare your home. If your zone is placed in “Set,” it’s time to stay alert and be ready to evacuate. “Go” means leave immediately—don’t wait.

Residents should also take steps to create defensible space by clearing brush, dead vegetation, and debris from around homes and maintaining a five-foot ember-resistant zone. Home hardening steps like cleaning gutters and screening vents can improve a structure’s chances of survival.

Your go-bag should be specific to your needs. Pack essentials like medications, food, water, important documents, chargers, extra clothing, and pet supplies. Understand that evacuations may last a few hours or several weeks—prepare accordingly.

Family emergency plans should identify where you will go if evacuated, such as the home of a friend, family member, or an emergency shelter. The American Red Cross will provide sheltering for residents displaced by wildfire. Plan for how you will communicate with family members if you are separated, including identifying a designated meeting location outside the evacuation zone and choosing an out-of-area contact everyone can check in with.

If your household has multiple vehicles, decide who will drive each and what route you’ll take. If you have pets or livestock, plan now for how you’ll transport them. Practice loading animals in advance and make sure trailers or crates are accessible. Local partners like Animal Disaster Services (ADS) and Large Animal Shelters and Emergency Readiness (LASER) provide free emergency sheltering for pets and barn animals. Equine Emergency Evacuation (EEE) and other organizations can assist with transportation when needed.

Residents are urged to sign up for local and county alerts at YavapaiReady.gov/ENS and make sure Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are enabled on mobile devices.

“Preparedness doesn’t have to be overwhelming—it starts with small, doable steps,” said Ashley Ahlquist, Yavapai County Emergency Manager. “By sharing practical tools and real stories from our own communities, we hope to empower every resident to take action and feel confident before wildfire season peaks.”

Throughout May, YCOEM will be sharing tips, resources, and local stories across social media to support community preparedness.