Yavapai County Emergency Management “When Disaster Strikes” Class

4/18 Yavapai County Emergency Management will host a free, in-person class, “When Disaster Strikes: Prepare, Act, Survive, May 6-th and 7-th at the Emergency Operations Center in Prescott. The 12-hour course is designed to teach and community members to prepare for and respond to disasters when emergency personnel are overwhelmed and can’t respond immediately. While registration is required, you can easily sign up online by visiting https://teex.org/class/per334/. For any questions, please email [email protected] or call 928‐771‐3321.
