Yavapai County Community Health Services Flu Shot Clinics/Release Attached

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) is pleased to announce its schedule of 2025 Community Flu Clinics, offering residents a convenient and easy way to

receive their seasonal flu shot. The clinics will be held at various locations throughout the community, with no appointment necessary.

The annual flu vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself and your family from the seasonal flu and to prevent its spread to others. The flu is a serious illness, especially for infants, older adults, and those with chronic health conditions. A flu shot takes about two weeks to develop the antibodies that

provide protection, so it’s important to get vaccinated as early as possible.

YCCHS is making it easier than ever to get your flu shot by offering walk-in appointments at all clinic locations. Residents can simply show up during the designated clinic times to receive their vaccination. The community flu clinics will be held at the following locations and times. Please refer to the attached

schedule for the full list of dates, times, and addresses.

Date of Clinic Time Location/Venue Address

Thursday

October 2, 2025

10:00 am – 12:00 pm Skull Valley

Community Hall

3150 Old Skull Valley Rd

Skull Valley, AZ

Thursday

October 2, 2025

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm Congress Community

Services

26750 S Santa Fe Rd

Congress, AZ

Friday

October 3, 2025

10:00 am – 2:00 pm Beaver Creek School 4810 E. Beaver Creek Rd

Rimrock, AZ

Monday

October 6, 2025

10:00 am – 1:00 pm Village of Oak Creek

Association

690 Bell Rock Blvd

Sedona, AZ

Wednesday

October 8, 2025

11:00 am – 1:00 pm Mayer Recreation

Center

10001 S. Wicks Ave.

Mayer, AZ

Contact Information:

Jailine Villalobos, Public Information Officer – (928) 442-5596

For information about Yavapai County, please contact Jailine Villalobos at 928-442-5596 or email

Jailine.Villalobos@YavapaiAZ.GOV Or visit www.YavapaiAZ.GOV

1090 Commerce Dr. Prescott AZ 86305 | Page: 2

PRESS RELEASE

Thursday

October 9, 2025

10:00 am – 12:00 pm Chino Valley WIC 1951 N Voss Dr

Chino Valley, AZ

Thursday

October 9, 2025

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Prescott Library 215 E Goodwin St

Prescott, AZ

Friday

October 10, 2025

10:00 am – 12:00 pm Seligman Library 54170 N Floyd Rd

Seligman, AZ

Saturday

October 11, 2025

10:00 am – 2:00 pm Windmill Park 9950 E. Cornville Rd.

Cornville, AZ

For additional information on the flu and other health services, please visit the YCCHS website at

YavapaiAZ.GOV/CHS or call 928-771-3122