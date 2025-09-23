Yavapai County Community Health Services Flu Shot Clinics/Release Attached

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) is pleased to announce its schedule of 2025 Community Flu Clinics, offering residents a convenient and easy way to
receive their seasonal flu shot. The clinics will be held at various locations throughout the community, with no appointment necessary.
The annual flu vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself and your family from the seasonal flu and to prevent its spread to others. The flu is a serious illness, especially for infants, older adults, and those with chronic health conditions. A flu shot takes about two weeks to develop the antibodies that
provide protection, so it’s important to get vaccinated as early as possible.
YCCHS is making it easier than ever to get your flu shot by offering walk-in appointments at all clinic locations. Residents can simply show up during the designated clinic times to receive their vaccination. The community flu clinics will be held at the following locations and times. Please refer to the attached
schedule for the full list of dates, times, and addresses.
Date of Clinic Time Location/Venue Address
Thursday
October 2, 2025
10:00 am – 12:00 pm Skull Valley
Community Hall
3150 Old Skull Valley Rd
Skull Valley, AZ
Thursday
October 2, 2025
1:30 pm – 3:30 pm Congress Community
Services
26750 S Santa Fe Rd
Congress, AZ
Friday
October 3, 2025
10:00 am – 2:00 pm Beaver Creek School 4810 E. Beaver Creek Rd
Rimrock, AZ
Monday
October 6, 2025
10:00 am – 1:00 pm Village of Oak Creek
Association
690 Bell Rock Blvd
Sedona, AZ
Wednesday
October 8, 2025
11:00 am – 1:00 pm Mayer Recreation
Center
10001 S. Wicks Ave.
Mayer, AZ
Contact Information:
Jailine Villalobos, Public Information Officer – (928) 442-5596
For information about Yavapai County, please contact Jailine Villalobos at 928-442-5596 or email
Jailine.Villalobos@YavapaiAZ.GOV Or visit www.YavapaiAZ.GOV
1090 Commerce Dr. Prescott AZ 86305 | Page: 2
PRESS RELEASE
Thursday
October 9, 2025
10:00 am – 12:00 pm Chino Valley WIC 1951 N Voss Dr
Chino Valley, AZ
Thursday
October 9, 2025
1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Prescott Library 215 E Goodwin St
Prescott, AZ
Friday
October 10, 2025
10:00 am – 12:00 pm Seligman Library 54170 N Floyd Rd
Seligman, AZ
Saturday
October 11, 2025
10:00 am – 2:00 pm Windmill Park 9950 E. Cornville Rd.
Cornville, AZ
For additional information on the flu and other health services, please visit the YCCHS website at
YavapaiAZ.GOV/CHS or call 928-771-3122