Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Outline Criteria for District 2 Candidates

February 24, 2025 /

2/24 The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors listed the qualifications they feel a candidate should have before applying for the District-2 vacancy. The candidate should have an interest in running for the seat in the 2026 election, be a critical thinker, hard worker and someone who values the relationship required to be a successful representative of their district.  The board may also allow a sub-committee made up of the Board Chair, Vice Chair and County Manager to review the applications and decide which ones move on. Lastly, the board wants candidates to include a letter of interest, resume, Financial Disclosure and a Conflict-of-Interest Affidavit. A background check will also be performed. The deadline to apply is March 7-th.

