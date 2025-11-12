MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Yavapai College to Host Annual “Cash for College Awareness Night”

November 12, 2025 /

11/12 Yavapai College will host their annual “Cash for College Awareness Nights in both the Quad-City area and the Verde Valley. Potential students can learn more about available scholarships and financial aid. The Quad-City event will be held on the Prescott Campus, on Monday, December 8-th, from 5-to-6:30 and in the Verde Valley on Tuesday, December 9-th, from 5-to-6:30 on the Verde Valley campus in Clarkdale. Registration is not required, but encouraged. Participants can pre-register for either or both events at: https://www.yc.edu/cfcs

You May Also Like

5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025