Yavapai College to Host Annual “Cash for College Awareness Night”

11/12 Yavapai College will host their annual “Cash for College Awareness Nights in both the Quad-City area and the Verde Valley. Potential students can learn more about available scholarships and financial aid. The Quad-City event will be held on the Prescott Campus, on Monday, December 8-th, from 5-to-6:30 and in the Verde Valley on Tuesday, December 9-th, from 5-to-6:30 on the Verde Valley campus in Clarkdale. Registration is not required, but encouraged. Participants can pre-register for either or both events at: https://www.yc.edu/cfcs