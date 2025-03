3/27 More than 40-employers, from state agencies to education to health care providers and more, will offer local job-seekers their next career move. Yavapai College and the Regional Economic Development Center will host the Prescott Job Fair on Wednesday April 9-th, from 3:30-to-6 at Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus. Participants can apply for part-time, full-time, temporary, and seasonal jobs.