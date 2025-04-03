Yavapai College Names New Athletic Director

4/3 Yavapai College hired Tim Kneip to be the new Athletic Director at Yavapai College. He’ll oversee Roughrider Athletics’ seven programs, which include men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, and volleyball. Kneip currently serves as the Director of Operations for Volo Sports in New York City, where he managed a portfolio of 15-adult sports and successfully executed over 3,000-athletic events throughout the Burroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn. He starts his new job with the college on April 21-st.