Yavapai College Governing Board Approves Tuition and Fee Increases for Next School Year

11/20 The Yavapai College District Governing Board unanimously approved changes to tuition and fees for the 2026/27 school year. Officials say tuition and fees at Yavapai College are 80% below the Arizona public university average for full-time students with students saving up to $10,000 per year by attending the community college as opposed to a 4-year Arizona University. Tuition and fees are 36% below the national community college average for full-time students and 20% below the national community college average for part-time students.
The approved tuition rates and fees for in-state and out-of state students starting July 1, 2026 are:
- Tier 1 (General Education): $116 per credit
- Tier 2 (Career Technical Education): $143 per credit
- Tier 3 (Health): $209 per credit
- Market-Based Programs
- Gunsmithing: $168 per credit
- HVAC: $175 per credit
- Viticulture and Enology: $175 per credit
- Course Fees
- Aviation Courses
- 7% decrease for commercial
- 14.7% increase for private
- Fire Science (FSC105): 5% increase
- Commercial Driving (CDT200/CDT250): 5% increase
- Music Lessons: 5% increase
- NARTA out-of-county: $1,000
- Aviation Courses
- Fees for Auxiliary Services
- Student Residence Hall door unlock: $25
- Flight cancellation: $265
- Payment Plan
- Student initiated: $25
- College initiated: $50
- Meal Plan: 15% increase
- Student Housing: No increase
- Family Enrichment Center: No increase
