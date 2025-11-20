Yavapai College Governing Board Approves Tuition and Fee Increases for Next School Year

11/20 The Yavapai College District Governing Board unanimously approved changes to tuition and fees for the 2026/27 school year. Officials say tuition and fees at Yavapai College are 80% below the Arizona public university average for full-time students with students saving up to $10,000 per year by attending the community college as opposed to a 4-year Arizona University. Tuition and fees are 36% below the national community college average for full-time students and 20% below the national community college average for part-time students.

The approved tuition rates and fees for in-state and out-of state students starting July 1, 2026 are:

Tier 1 (General Education): $116 per credit

Tier 2 (Career Technical Education): $143 per credit

Tier 3 (Health): $209 per credit

Market-Based Programs Gunsmithing: $168 per credit HVAC: $175 per credit Viticulture and Enology: $175 per credit

Course Fees Aviation Courses 7% decrease for commercial 14.7% increase for private Fire Science (FSC105): 5% increase Commercial Driving (CDT200/CDT250): 5% increase Music Lessons: 5% increase NARTA out-of-county: $1,000

Fees for Auxiliary Services Student Residence Hall door unlock: $25 Flight cancellation: $265 Payment Plan Student initiated: $25 College initiated: $50 Meal Plan: 15% increase Student Housing: No increase Family Enrichment Center: No increase

