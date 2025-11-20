MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai College Governing Board Approves Tuition and Fee Increases for Next School Year

November 20, 2025 /

11/20 The Yavapai College District Governing Board unanimously approved changes to tuition and fees for the 2026/27 school year. Officials say tuition and fees at Yavapai College are 80% below the Arizona public university average for full-time students with students saving up to $10,000 per year by attending the community college as opposed to a 4-year Arizona University. Tuition and fees are 36% below the national community college average for full-time students and 20% below the national community college average for part-time students.

The approved tuition rates and fees for in-state and out-of state students starting July 1, 2026 are:

  • Tier 1 (General Education): $116 per credit
  • Tier 2 (Career Technical Education): $143 per credit
  • Tier 3 (Health): $209 per credit
  • Market-Based Programs
    • Gunsmithing: $168 per credit
    • HVAC: $175 per credit
    • Viticulture and Enology: $175 per credit
  • Course Fees
    • Aviation Courses
      • 7% decrease for commercial
      • 14.7% increase for private
    • Fire Science (FSC105): 5% increase
    • Commercial Driving (CDT200/CDT250): 5% increase
    • Music Lessons: 5% increase
    • NARTA out-of-county: $1,000
  • Fees for Auxiliary Services
    • Student Residence Hall door unlock: $25
    • Flight cancellation: $265
    • Payment Plan
      • Student initiated: $25
      • College initiated: $50
    • Meal Plan: 15% increase
    • Student Housing: No increase
    • Family Enrichment Center: No increase

To learn more about YC, visit www.yc.edu.

