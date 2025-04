4/22 Yavapai College, Prescott campus, will hold an open house for their Career and Technical Education Center, on Saturday, May 10-th, from 10-to-1. Tours will be given of the 112,000 square-foot facility where several different programs are offered. Registration is recommended but not required—those interested in attending may do so online at www.yc.edu/openhouse . To learn more about YC, visit www.yc.edu .