Yavapai College Basic Needs Resource Fairs in Prescott and Verde Valley/Press Release Attached

Community members and students are welcome to find food, healthcare and social service assistance at the Yavapai College Basic Needs Resource Fair. The Fairs will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Yavapai College Prescott Campus; and Wednesday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus in Clarkdale.

Yavapai College’s Basic Needs Resource Fair connects participants to an array of services for food, healthcare, shelter, transportation or transportation needs. They can also offer access to tutoring, job counseling, legal services, domestic violence counseling, disability resources and resources for veterans.

“Yavapai College is committed to ensuring students have the support and resources they need to achieve their educational goals,” said Tania Sheldahl, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students. “We cannot do this without strong partnerships with our local community partners. This year’s Resource Fair is a combined effort to inform everyone of all the great resources available in Yavapai County.”

Sponsored by Yavapai College’s Basic Student Needs Program, the Basic Needs Resource Fair has traditionally been available to help equip needy and at-risk YC students. This year, Yavapai College is proud to open the Fair to students and community members, creating connections to strengthen lives across the county.

The Basic Needs Resource Fair provides this support in an upbeat, family-friendly environment. Both campus fairs will feature face-painting, free food boxes, snacks, a raffle and a special appearance by therapy dogs.

The Prescott Campus Resource Fair will be held Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 1100 E. Sheldon Street, in the Prescott Campus Community Room (Bldg. 19 Rm. 147) and the adjoining traffic circle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.