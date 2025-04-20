Work Resumes on Safety Project on Highway 260 near Heber-Overgaard

4/20 ADOT crews have resumed work on a safety improvement project on Highway-260, west of Heber-Overgaard. Crews will work from 6-am to 5-pm, Mondays through Thursdays and from 6-am to noon on Fridays. Highway-260 will be narrowed to 1-lane only with alternating east-and-westbound travel between Forest Road 300 and Heber-Overgaard. ADOT says delays of up to 30-minutes should be expected. The project should be finished by this fall.