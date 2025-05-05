Work Begins this week on Animal Crossing over I-17 South of Flagstaff

5/5 Motorists should expect lane restrictions on I-17, south of Flagstaff, between Kelly Canyon and Munds Park, as construction begins on the Willard Springs Wildlife Overpass. The restrictions will remain in place through fall of next year. ADOT says north-and-southbound I-17 will be 1-lane in either direction through the construction zone. Eventually temporary paved median crossovers will be in place to allow traffic to move through the work zone. The $24-million project is expected to reduce vehicle versus animal crashes in the area by creating an animal crossing over the interstate.