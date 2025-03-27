Woods Watch Training Tonight in Flagstaff

3/27 The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Coconino National Forest and Flagstaff Police remind the public that Woods Watch 2025 training is tonight, from 6-to-7 at the LEAF auditorium on East Sawmill Road. Woods Watch is similar to Neighborhood watch in that citizens partner with law enforcement to watch for behaviors that threaten communities. If you’ve participated in the program before, you must complete the 1-hour training to remain active.