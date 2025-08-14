Woods Fire Near Village of Oak Creek/Some Residents Placed on SET Status

8/14 Coconino National Forest and Sedona Fire responded to the Woods Fire, near the Village of Oak Creek, yesterday afternoon. The fire is burning on top of Horse Mesa. YCSO residents of the Village of Oak Creek, east of Highway-179, including areas of Jacks Canyon Road and Pine Valley, on “SET” status. At last report, the fire had charred 50-acres and was not threatening any structures. Officials also said the fire’s progress had slowed last night and that a line of retardant had been placed around it. The public is being asked to avoid the area. What caused the fire is under investigation