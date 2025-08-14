MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Woods Fire Near Village of Oak Creek/Some Residents Placed on SET Status

August 14, 2025 /

8/14 Coconino National Forest and Sedona Fire responded to the Woods Fire, near the Village of Oak Creek, yesterday afternoon. The fire is burning on top of Horse Mesa. YCSO residents of the Village of Oak Creek, east of Highway-179, including areas of Jacks Canyon Road and Pine Valley, on “SET” status. At last report, the fire had charred 50-acres and was not threatening any structures. Officials also said the fire’s progress had slowed last night and that a line of retardant had been placed around it. The public is being asked to avoid the area. What caused the fire is under investigation

woods fire

You May Also Like

maximizing business profit through a well optimized website
Maximizing Business Profit Through a Well-Optimized Website
December 30, 2024
MY RADIO PLACE FORREST FIRES - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Brady Fire Daily Update – February 11
February 11, 2025
MY RADIO PLACE LAW ENFORCEMENT - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Jury Convicts Prescott Man For Arranging To Meet Young Children For Sex
February 11, 2025