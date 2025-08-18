MY RADIO PLACE

Woods Fire 8/18 Update 75% Contained 59 Acres

August 18, 2025 /
Basic Information
Current as of Mon, 08/18/2025 – 11:04
Incident Time Zone Arizona Mountain Standard Time
Incident Type Wildfire
Cause Lightning
Date of Origin Wed, 08/13/2025 – 12:20
Incident Time Zone Arizona Mountain Standard Time
Location Two miles east of Village of Oak Creek, atop Horse Mesa.
Incident Commander IC Joel Presmyk, USFS
IC Trainee John Lillig, USFS
Incident Description Firefighters continue to work on the Woods Fire to ensure containment increases. The closure order still remains in effect and will likely be in place until the fire is 100% contained.
Coordinates 34° 46′ 44.4” Latitude
-111° 43′

26.4

” Longitude

 

Current Situation
Total Personnel: 23
Size 59 Acres
Percent of Perimeter Contained 75%
Estimated Containment Date 08/20/2025
Fuels Involved Pinyon juniper
Significant Events YCSO has removed the “Set” evacuation status for all areas as of 12:15 p.m., 8/15/25. Click here to see their Facebook post.
Outlook
Planned Actions Firefighters continue securing the perimeter around the fire, monitoring and extinguishing any hot spots that may still exist internal to the perimeter as they work toward full containment.
Remarks Some smoke may be visible in the area of the fire as internal fuels continue to smolder. This will likely continue for several days until firefighters are able to extinguish them.

For public health and safety, a closure order was issued for the area around the fire, which effectively closes trails through the area such as Jacks Canyon, Woods Canyon, and Hot Loop.

