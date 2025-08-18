Woods Fire 8/18 Update 75% Contained 59 Acres

|Current as of
|Mon, 08/18/2025 – 11:04
|Incident Time Zone
|Arizona Mountain Standard Time
|Incident Type
|Wildfire
|Cause
|Lightning
|Date of Origin
|Wed, 08/13/2025 – 12:20
|Incident Time Zone
|Arizona Mountain Standard Time
|Location
|Two miles east of Village of Oak Creek, atop Horse Mesa.
|Incident Commander
|IC Joel Presmyk, USFS
IC Trainee John Lillig, USFS
|Incident Description
|Firefighters continue to work on the Woods Fire to ensure containment increases. The closure order still remains in effect and will likely be in place until the fire is 100% contained.
|Coordinates
|34° 46′ 44.4” Latitude
-111° 43′
26.4
” Longitude
|Total Personnel:
|23
|Size
|59 Acres
|Percent of Perimeter Contained
|75%
|Estimated Containment Date
|08/20/2025
|Fuels Involved
|Pinyon juniper
|Significant Events
|YCSO has removed the “Set” evacuation status for all areas as of 12:15 p.m., 8/15/25. Click here to see their Facebook post.
|Planned Actions
|Firefighters continue securing the perimeter around the fire, monitoring and extinguishing any hot spots that may still exist internal to the perimeter as they work toward full containment.
|Remarks
|Some smoke may be visible in the area of the fire as internal fuels continue to smolder. This will likely continue for several days until firefighters are able to extinguish them.
For public health and safety, a closure order was issued for the area around the fire, which effectively closes trails through the area such as Jacks Canyon, Woods Canyon, and Hot Loop.