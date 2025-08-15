Woods Fire 8/15 Morning Update 0% Contained 55 Acres

8/15 The Woods Fire, east of the Village of Oak Creek, remains at 55-acres today with containment at 0%. Coconino National Forest officials say with today’s lower temperatures and high humidity, they expect to announce some containment with tonight’s update. Crews are checking and double-checking containment lines to ensure they hold if storms should hit the area this afternoon and evening. The “SET” status remains in place for residents east of Highway-179 in the VOC. The fire did not receive any rain Thursday.