MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Woods Fire 8/15 Morning Update 0% Contained 55 Acres

August 15, 2025 /

8/15 The Woods Fire, east of the Village of Oak Creek, remains at 55-acres today with containment at 0%. Coconino National Forest officials say with today’s lower temperatures and high humidity, they expect to announce some containment with tonight’s update. Crews are checking and double-checking containment lines to ensure they hold if storms should hit the area this afternoon and evening. The “SET” status remains in place for residents east of Highway-179 in the VOC. The fire did not receive any rain Thursday.

pio 11x17 port 20250814 2032 woods azcof001028 0815day

You May Also Like

yavapai broadcasting bridging communities across northern arizona's airwaves
Yavapai Broadcasting: Bridging Communities Across Northern Arizona’s Airwaves
December 29, 2024
the evolution of music discovery in the streaming age
The Evolution of Music Discovery in the Streaming Age
January 14, 2025
social media can boost radio sales – are you prepared
Social Media Can Boost Radio Sales – Are You Prepared?
June 4, 2025