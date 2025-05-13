Woman says she was Speeding because Someone Drugged Her

5/13 A woman being stopped for speeding, told the arresting deputy she had been drugged and that’s why she was going so fast. YCSO says on Sunday night, 46-year-old Denise McCloe passed a parked deputy in Mayer going over 100-mph. When she was stopped in Spring Valley, she jumped out of the vehicle and claimed she had been drugged. In the vehicle the deputy located 2-grams of meth and a half gram of an unknown powder. During the search, a deputy was accidentally exposed to the meth and was taken to a hospital after claiming they were feeling unwell. At the jail, McCloe was found to be in possession of more meth. She was jailed on DUI and drug charges. The deputy is reportedly doing fine.