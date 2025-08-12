Woman Runs Vehicles off I-17 and then Passes Out Under a Tree

8/12 DPS says they arrested a woman who allegedly forced several vehicles off I-17 in the area of Kachina Village. Several Troopers responded and when they couldn’t find the SUV on I-17, they checked Forest Road-700, where they located the vehicle and a woman passed out under a tree. After she received medical attention, a DUI investigation was conducted. The woman had a BAC of .299 and they discovered the vehicle she was driving had been reported stolen. The driver was charged with Extreme DUI and Theft of Means of Transportation. Her name was not released.