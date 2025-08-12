MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Woman Runs Vehicles off I-17 and then Passes Out Under a Tree

August 12, 2025 /

8/12 DPS says they arrested a woman who allegedly forced several vehicles off I-17 in the area of Kachina Village. Several Troopers responded and when they couldn’t find the SUV on I-17, they checked Forest Road-700, where they located the vehicle and a woman passed out under a tree. After she received medical attention, a DUI investigation was conducted. The woman had a BAC of .299 and they discovered the vehicle she was driving had been reported stolen. The driver was charged with Extreme DUI and Theft of Means of Transportation. Her name was not released.

530364679 122145084644790719 4368216416051232671 n

530700568 122145084674790719 6893348286522343889 n

You May Also Like

the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
the evolution of music discovery in the streaming age
The Evolution of Music Discovery in the Streaming Age
January 14, 2025
MY RADIO PLACE FORREST FIRES - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Brady Fire Daily Update – February 11
February 11, 2025