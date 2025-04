4/14 The Camp Verde Marshals Office recently arrested a woman on DUI and other serious charges. Officials say at 1:30-am, on April 7-th, a deputy spotted Kiara Manuelito sitting in her vehicle facing eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway-260. She was arrested for DUI. At the jail, detention staff found methamphetamine in her undergarments, which added the charges of possession of dangerous drugs and bringing illegal contraband into a jail.