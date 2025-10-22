Woman Arrested After Leading Sedona PD on Pursuit Sunday

10/22 Sedona Police were involved in a pursuit Sunday that started in Uptown and ended on Highway-89A between Sedona and Cottonwood. It started when Sedona officers learned of a vehicle with stolen plate out of Coconino County was in the area and that the person inside may be connected to a burglary. The vehicle was located and the suspect fled. The pursuit was called off due to concerns for public safety. Officers then learned a woman with bloody injuries had just entered the vehicle in the area of Arroyo Pinion Drive. This time, stop-sticks were used on the vehicle, but the suspect continued to drive on flat tires. The pursuit continued on 89A out of Sedona and towards Cottonwood. It ended when the driver left the highway in the area of Spring Creek Ranch Road, drove into the desert and crashed. The female suspect, who was the driver, was flown to FMC for treatment. It was later learned the vehicle was actually reported stolen out of Yavapai County. No names were released.