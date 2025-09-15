MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Winslow Man Charged with Making Threats Against FMC

September 15, 2025 /

9/15 A Winslow man was arrested and charged with making threats against Flagstaff Medical Center. Flagstaff Police say on August 29-th, FMC received several threatening emails suggesting an active attacker situation. The investigation determined the threats came from 23-year-old Tristan Long, who had been denied employment by the hospital. Police say Long’s license plate was flagged on the city’s Flock Safety Automatic License Plate Reader so if he came back to the city it would alert, which it did on September 5-th. Officers located Long and took him into custody. In his vehicle he had a loaded rifle magazine and several boxes of ammunition. He was jailed for threatening and intimidating.

You May Also Like

the evolution of music discovery in the streaming age
The Evolution of Music Discovery in the Streaming Age
January 14, 2025
the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
amplifying returns the synergistic power of combining radio and digital advertising
Amplifying Returns: The Synergistic Power of Combining Radio and Digital Advertising
December 30, 2024