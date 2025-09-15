Winslow Man Charged with Making Threats Against FMC

9/15 A Winslow man was arrested and charged with making threats against Flagstaff Medical Center. Flagstaff Police say on August 29-th, FMC received several threatening emails suggesting an active attacker situation. The investigation determined the threats came from 23-year-old Tristan Long, who had been denied employment by the hospital. Police say Long’s license plate was flagged on the city’s Flock Safety Automatic License Plate Reader so if he came back to the city it would alert, which it did on September 5-th. Officers located Long and took him into custody. In his vehicle he had a loaded rifle magazine and several boxes of ammunition. He was jailed for threatening and intimidating.