Willard Springs Green Waste Site to Open Early Due to Dry Conditions

February 27, 2025 /

2/27 Coconino County Public Works will reopen the Willard Springs Green Waste Site a month ahead of schedule to give residents more time to clean up their properties for wildfire season. The site, which usually opens in April, will open next Friday, March 7-th. County residents will be allowed to dump green waste, such as pine needles, branches, leaves, and brush at Willard Springs free of charge with no load limits on Fridays and Saturdays through October from 9-am to 5-pm. Willard Springs Green Waste is located south of Flagstaff, off the Willard Springs exit from I-17.

481238325 1036673918491520 8218543274796627915 n

