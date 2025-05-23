Wildfires and Acres Burned Already Ahead of 10 Year Average

5/23 The National Interagency Fire Center says wildfire activity is climbing across the country. So far this year, more than 1.1-million acres have burned in over 26,500-wildfires, both well above the 10-year average. Nearly 1,700-wildland firefighters and support personnel are currently assigned to wildfires, including three complex incident management teams coordinating large-scale responses.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
