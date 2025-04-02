Wildfire Potential Outlook April through July/National Interagency Fire Center

Fire activity increased across the southern tier of the U.S. from New Mexico to the southeast Atlantic coast as well as the central Plains into the Mid-Atlantic, and the national preparedness level increased to two (on a scale of 1-5) March 4. The greatest increase in activity was observed in the Southern Area, now at geographic area preparedness level four, with a significant fire outbreak on the Plains March 14, and numerous fires in the southern Appalachians the latter half of the month. The Eastern Area also observed a steady increase in activity with the geographic area preparedness level increasing to two March 15.