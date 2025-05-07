Wickenburg Police Respond to Woman Shot

5/7 Wickenburg Police are investigating a shooting. Officials say at 1-pm Tuesday, emergency personnel responded to a report of a female gunshot victim on East Wickenburg Way. The woman was treated and transported to a hospital. Officials say there are no threats to the community and further details will be released when they’re available.
